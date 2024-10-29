Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $100,000 in Canada

    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin is already trading at $100,000...in Canada
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 16:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $100,000 in Canada
    The price of Bitcoin has surpassed C$100,000 for the first time, according to data provided by the Kraken exchange. 

    BTCUSD by KrakenThe Canadian dollar recently gave up some ground against its US counterpart following a 50-basis point rate cut implemented by the Bank of Canada on Oct. 23. At press time, it is trading at 72 cents. 

    The cryptocurrency's previous lifetime peak of $98,462 was logged back in March. 

    Notably, It has also hit a new all-time high of €67,443. "The 350 million citizens of the Eurozone just experienced a new all-time high for Bitcoin," analyst Tuur Demeester said in a recent social media post.  

    The leading cryptocurrency is yet to reach a new all-time high in US dollars. Earlier today, it climbed to a new peak of $72,692 on the Bitstamp exchange. However, it is still 1.5% away from reaching a new all-time high.     

    Bitcoin hit its current peak of $73,737 due to exuberance surrounding the success of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in early 2024. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

