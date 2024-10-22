Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for October 22

    
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can correction of SHIB last?
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 17:01
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins keep setting new local peaks, while others have come back to the red zone by now, according to CoinStats.

    
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.

    
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has bounced off the local support level of $0.00001801. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect growth to the resistance level by tomorrow.

    
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar low. 

    If it happens below it, there is a chance to see a more profound decline to the $0.000017-$0.00001750 range.

    
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly candle closes. If it happens around current prices, traders may witness a test of the $0.000017 area shortly.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001817 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    
    
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

