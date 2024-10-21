Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 21

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can grow this week?
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 14:46
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started with ongoing bulls' dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    Unlike most other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.33% over the last day.

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the formed resistance of $69,363. 

    If the bar closes below yesterday's candle low, the correction is likely to continue to the $66,500-$67,000 zone soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $67,855 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.67% since yesterday.

    From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If the fall continues and the price goes below the support level of $2,659, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,500-$2,600 range shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,682 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest gainer from the list today, going up by 2.24%.

    Despite today's growth, the rate of XRP has once again failed to fix above the resistance of $0.5556. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a drop to the $0.5350-$0.54 area.

    XRP is trading at $0.5459 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

