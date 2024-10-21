BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with ongoing bulls' dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Unlike most other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.33% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the formed resistance of $69,363.

If the bar closes below yesterday's candle low, the correction is likely to continue to the $66,500-$67,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,855 at press time.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.67% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If the fall continues and the price goes below the support level of $2,659, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,500-$2,600 range shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,682 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer from the list today, going up by 2.24%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of XRP has once again failed to fix above the resistance of $0.5556. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a drop to the $0.5350-$0.54 area.

XRP is trading at $0.5459 at press time.