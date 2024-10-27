DOGE Price Prediction for October 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 3.74% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 0.27%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the resistance level of $0.1387. If the candle closes far from it and with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $0.1420 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is far from the main levels.

If the daily bar closes around $0.14, the upward move may lead to a test of the resistance of $0.1470 shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.1350-$0.15 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1397 at press time.