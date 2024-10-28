Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 28

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP come back to bullish zone soon?
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 15:51
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers keep controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.36% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the nearest resistance of $69,425. If the bar closes around it with no long wick, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $70,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $68,629 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than BTC, going up by 0.76%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of ETH is far from the resistance. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sideways trading in the zone of $2,450-$2,550 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,511 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone up by 0.11%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, bears are more powerful than bulls. 

    If the breakout of the interim zone of $0.50 happens, traders may witness a test of the support level of $0.4860 by the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $0.5155 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

