BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for October 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.36% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the nearest resistance of $69,425. If the bar closes around it with no long wick, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $70,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,629 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than BTC, going up by 0.76%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of ETH is far from the resistance. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sideways trading in the zone of $2,450-$2,550 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $2,511 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone up by 0.11%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, bears are more powerful than bulls.

If the breakout of the interim zone of $0.50 happens, traders may witness a test of the support level of $0.4860 by the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.5155 at press time.