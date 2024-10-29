Advertisement
AD

    'We Are Building Future': Vitalik Buterin Debunks Ethereum FUD

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum's layer-2 problems? Vitalik Buterin has plan
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 11:03
    'We Are Building Future': Vitalik Buterin Debunks Ethereum FUD
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum (ETH), recently responded to growing criticism about the user experience of Ethereum's layer-2 solutions. He said that it is important to address challenges in order to further develop the platform and reiterated that the development team is working to achieve seamless cross-L2 interoperability. 

    Advertisement

    His comments come after an Ethereum supporter spoke out about the current limitations of Ethereum's multi-chain environment. They called it "painful" for crypto natives and "unusable" for newcomers.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High
    Brandt: Bitcoin’s Post-Halving Rally “May Have Begun”

    Buterin said that Ethereum users should not feel like they have to defend the current system's shortcomings. Instead, he is confident that cross-L2 functionality will align with Ethereum's broader ecosystem goals in the future. 

    Advertisement

    Roadmap

    Some of the key things on Buterin's to-do list are fixing chain-specific operations, enabling cross-chain payments and improving light client functionality. This will allow users to verify chains without relying on remote procedure calls (RPC).

    The roadmap also points out that the ecosystem needs standardized protocols to make it easier for interaction to happen across chains. According to the roadmap, solutions for cross-chain swaps and gas payments, and new protocols like ERC-7683 and RIP-7755, are ways to make token transfers and transaction inclusion across L2s easier. 

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals True Ethereum (ETH) Philosophy
    Sun, 10/27/2024 - 14:08
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals True Ethereum (ETH) Philosophy
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It also mentions the importance of "chain-specific addresses" and payment requests, which would allow users to conduct cross-L2 transactions by standardizing how addresses and payments are formatted and structured across chains.

    Buterin's roadmap goes even further, with ideas like shared token bridges and synchronous composability. It is believed that these could make the L2 ecosystem more efficient and easier to use without compromising security or cost.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 10:39
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 10:10
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    BloFin Officially Launches the Heart & Hope Network: A New Era of Worldwide Charitable Impact
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'We Are Building Future': Vitalik Buterin Debunks Ethereum FUD
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD