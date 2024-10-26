Advertisement
AD

    What Will Tether Situation Mean for Crypto?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    With Tether under new pressure, crypto market struggles to continue rally
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 12:11
    What Will Tether Situation Mean for Crypto?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    What is happening?

    The U.S. federal government is reportedly investigating Tether, issuer of the stablecoin USDT, for potential violations of anti-money laundering and sanctions laws, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    As the newspaper claims, Federal investigators, led by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, are examining whether third parties have used Tether to fund illicit activities, although no official charges have been filed.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Following this report, Bitcoin's price fell from $68,600 to $66,589, and Tether briefly dipped to 99.81 cents as the broader crypto market reacted to the news.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Warned About Tether “Black Swan Event” in 2024, Is It Happening?
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils True Goal of Ethereum Foundation's Recent ETH Sales
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Progress Here, This Key XRP Support Level Must Not Be Broken, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Ready to Give Up
    Breaking: Tether CEO Reacts to Report of US Government Crackdown

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Plunges Following Report of US Government Probe Into Tether
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 17:54
    Bitcoin Price Plunges Following Report of US Government Probe Into Tether
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, however, denied any ongoing investigation, stating on X that there’s no evidence to suggest Tether is under scrutiny.

    Why Tether matters

    Tether, the issuer of the stablecoin USDT, offers a digital alternative to the U.S. dollar with a current market cap of approximately $120 billion.

    USDT ranks as the third-largest cryptocurrency by value and is the most frequently traded due to its role as a dollar stand-in in crypto markets where traditional currencies are not accessible.

    As stablecoins serve as primary gateways between fiat and digital assets, an expanding stablecoin supply often signals potential market rallies, hinting at increased buying power among investors.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Notably, in August, Tether minted $1.3 billion in USDT shortly after Bitcoin hit a five-month low at around $49,500, reflecting the high demand for USDT during market downturns.

    USDT has achieved broad adoption, with 330 million on-chain wallets. This estimate excludes millions more who access USDT via centralized platforms. User growth has accelerated, with each quarter outpacing the previous one.

    Article image
    Source: Tether

    Tether, the stablecoin issuer, is reportedly considering lending part of its multibillion-dollar profits to commodities trading firms, marking a potential shift in an industry traditionally dependent on banks for credit, according to Bloomberg.

    What's next for Tether?

    The Treasury Department is reportedly considering sanctions on Tether due to its use by sanctioned entities, according to the Wall Street Journal. The publication noted that Tether has been under investigation for possible bank fraud by its backers for several years.

    In response, Tether called the article “irresponsible reporting,” asserting that it contains “reckless allegations” without verified sources.

    The firm emphasized that “no authorities have gone on record to confirm these rumors,” and that Tether is not aware of any active investigation. Tether also highlighted its cooperation with law enforcement to prevent misuse of its token, USDT, and other cryptocurrencies.

    Related
    Breaking: Tether CEO Reacts to Report of US Government Crackdown
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 18:22
    Breaking: Tether CEO Reacts to Report of US Government Crackdown
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Alongside the Manhattan probe, the U.S. Treasury Department has reportedly considered sanctions against Tether due to its extensive use by individuals and groups under U.S. sanctions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    Previously, scrutiny focused on whether Tether held sufficient assets to support the $1 value of its token. In 2021, federal prosecutors in Washington cautioned Tether's top executives about potential charges related to allegedly misleading banks used for transferring funds.

    The investigation later shifted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, yet two years have passed without any charges or enforcement actions.

    As of now, the U.S. Attorney's Office has not issued an official statement on the matter.

    Despite the news, Tether’s USDT has shown resilience, dipping only briefly to about 99.69 cents.

    #Tether
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 26, 2024 - 11:57
    Ripple CEO Warned About Tether “Black Swan Event” in 2024, Is It Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 26, 2024 - 10:11
    SHIB Team Mystifies Community with Recent 4-Word Tweet
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    What Will Tether Situation Mean for Crypto?
    Ripple CEO Warned About Tether “Black Swan Event” in 2024, Is It Happening?
    SHIB Team Mystifies Community with Recent 4-Word Tweet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD