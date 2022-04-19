243.6 Billion SHIB Scooped Up by Whales as Token Recovers from Recent Fall

Tue, 04/19/2022 - 09:03
Yuri Molchan
Two major whales continue to acquire massive amounts of Shiba Inu as token regained 6% after a recent decline
Two large investors on the Ethereum chain have gobbled up close to 244 billion Shiba Inu, according to data provided by WhaleStats. For them, these were not the first SHIB purchases over the past nine days.

Whales add 243.6 billion SHIB

WhaleStats crypto tracker has shared that over the past 20 hours, whales titled "Bombur" and "BlueWhale0073" made two purchases of Shiba. "Bombur" grabbed 50,520,317,707 SHIB tokens, while "BlueWhale0073" added an astounding 193,419,098,244 SHIB to his crypto riches.

These chunks of the second largest canine cryptocurrency cost investors $1,241,789 and $4,821,938.

As reported by U.Today, since April 10, owners of the "Bombur" and "BlueWhale0073" wallets made several massive acquisitions of SHIB tokens. "Bombur" bought 79,228,162,513 SHIB on April 13.

The second whale from the aforementioned ones, "BlueWhale0073," bought three lumps of Shiba Inu of a staggering size each. In total, they make up 1.169 trillion tokens. These whales are ranked #20 and #5 on the WhaleStats scale.

In the meantime, WhaleStats website shows that Shiba Inu remains the biggest crypto asset by US dollar value held by Ethereum whales.

Overall, the top 100 ETH investors hold $1,337,783,668 worth of SHIB; that is the equivalent of 53,393,592,638,753, or 15.14% of their comprised portfolio.

Compared to April 18, the SHIB holdings of the top ETH whales have shrunk a little.

SHIB regains 6%

On April 18, following Bitcoin's brief drop below the $39,000 level, Shiba Inu printed a large hourly red candle, with a similar one staged on the previous day.

However, by April 19, the second biggest canine coin recovered by over 6%, rising from $0.00002388 to the $0.00002549 zone.

At press time, though, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002502 on the Binance venue.

Image by TradingView
