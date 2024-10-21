Advertisement
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 21

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rates of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) keep growing?
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 15:40
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins have returned to the red zone by now, according to CoinStats.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.62% over the last 24 hours.

    On the daily chart, the price of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3711. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, one can expect a test of the $0.35 zone by the end of the week.

    ADA is trading at $0.3561 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the growth of ADA, going up by 1.59%.

    The price of the native exchange's coins is falling after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

