ADA and BNB Price Prediction for October 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins have returned to the red zone by now, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3711. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, one can expect a test of the $0.35 zone by the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3561 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the growth of ADA, going up by 1.59%.

Image by TradingView

The price of the native exchange's coins is falling after yesterday's bullish closure.

If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $583.10 soon.

BNB is trading at $596.20 at press time.