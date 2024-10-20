Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep holding the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by almost 2% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.70%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has rocketed after a breakout of the local resistance of $2,653.

If the daily bar closes above the aforementioned mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2,750 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is testing the $2,702 level. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,800 zone within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A bullish picture is also on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around the current prices and with no long wick, there is a chance of ongoing growth to the $2,800-$3,000 area by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,702 at press time.