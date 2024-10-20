Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 20

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect blast from Ethereum (ETH) shortly?
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 15:26
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls keep holding the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by almost 2% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.70%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has rocketed after a breakout of the local resistance of $2,653.

    If the daily bar closes above the aforementioned mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2,750 range tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is testing the $2,702 level. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,800 zone within the next few days.

    A bullish picture is also on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around the current prices and with no long wick, there is a chance of ongoing growth to the $2,800-$3,000 area by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,702 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

