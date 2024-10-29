Advertisement
AD

    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    More than $223 million worth of short positions have been wiped out
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 18:27
    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm CoinGlass, $223.21 million worth of short positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours. They account for the lion's share of the $255 million worth of positions that have been wiped out.

    Advertisement

    Overall, as many as 60,427 traders have been liquidated. The largest single liquidation order is as much as $18 million.  

    Binance, OKX, and HTX are in the top 3 in terms of the amount of liquidated crypto. 

    HOT Stories
    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $100,000 in Canada
    Satoshi Takeover Countdown: Here's When Bitcoin ETFs Will Hit One Million BTC Milestone
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details

    Related
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 15:29
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    When it comes to specific cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, of course, accounts for more than half of all liquidated short positions ($113.8 million). Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) come in second and third places, respectively ($32.6 million and $15.4 million, respectively). Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP are also in the top 5.   

    Earlier today, Bitcoin hit a multi-month high of $72,952 on the CoinGecko exchange, surging by nearly 6% over the last 24 hours. It is less than 2% away from reaching a new record high. 

    Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, the flagship cryptocurrency has already hit new lifetime peaks in Canadian dollars and euros.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 16:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $100,000 in Canada
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 16:00
    Five Things to Expect in Cardano's Upcoming Chang 2 Upgrade
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $100,000 in Canada
    Five Things to Expect in Cardano's Upcoming Chang 2 Upgrade
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD