$223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH

According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm CoinGlass , $223.21 million worth of short positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours. They account for the lion's share of the $255 million worth of positions that have been wiped out.

Overall, as many as 60,427 traders have been liquidated. The largest single liquidation order is as much as $18 million.

Binance, OKX, and HTX are in the top 3 in terms of the amount of liquidated crypto.

When it comes to specific cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, of course, accounts for more than half of all liquidated short positions ($113.8 million). Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) come in second and third places, respectively ($32.6 million and $15.4 million, respectively). Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP are also in the top 5.

Earlier today, Bitcoin hit a multi-month high of $72,952 on the CoinGecko exchange, surging by nearly 6% over the last 24 hours. It is less than 2% away from reaching a new record high.