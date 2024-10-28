Dogecoin (DOGE) Epic Price Rally Coming, Says Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has been injected with bullish momentum. It has started to move to the next highs after a health correction last week. It appears that bulls are making a comeback, taking the DOGE price toward a potential breakout. Even top market analysts are now giving positive Dogecoin price predictions.

Renowned on-chain analyst Ali Martinez tweeted earlier today about a potential rally for the highly popular meme coin. He mentioned that the current scenario shows that DOGE is going to be breaking out. Martinez further mentioned that if the $0.139 support holds for the meme coin, the next target will be $0.175.

In a previous tweet, Martinez shared a similar analysis for Dogecoin. He explained that if Dogecoin successfully breaks above the $0.143 resistance level, the market could witness a massive 25% price rally, which will take the Dogecoin price to the $0.175 price level. Martinez appears to be confident about his prediction, as he has reiterated it twice.

Historic Dogecoin price breakout

The price chart shared by him also looks very interesting, yet informative. It depicts the ideal path for Dogecoin’s movement, predicting its journey toward the next high of $0.175. This level is still very low compared to Dogecoin’s all-time high (ATH) of $0.73. It was achieved on May 8, 2021, making it over three years since DOGE achieved this milestone.

However, the potential rally toward $0.175 is still crucial as the DOGE price has been consolidating around the $0.11 range for quite some time. Achieving this level will open up opportunities for the meme coin to turn it into support, and then target the next highs. This slow-yet-steady price growth can result in huge gains over time.