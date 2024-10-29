Advertisement
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk has responded to Nayib Bukele’s El Salvador achievements made thanks to Bitcoin
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 14:48
    Tech billionaire and serial entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted to a recent tweet by El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, in which the latter shared the recent El Salvador stats and mentioned Bitcoin, which has been the country’s only official currency for several years now.

    Musk's reaction to Bitcoin-driven data: "Super impressive"

    El Salvador’s president shared the recent stats data of EL Salvador, but he has not mentioned over period of time it was for. Among those metrics, he mentioned a decline in criminal activities, food prices, country risk, tax rates, government spending, migration rate going down. The last two are main issues that Musk has been showing his deep concerns about regarding the US. The economy, tourism, energy generation, and many other metrics in El Salvador are on the rise, according to the tweet.

    One of those is also Bitcoin which was marked with an upward arrow, which presumably means either the amount of BTC accumulated by the country or the value of the BTC holdings. Or it could be both.

    Elon Musk responded to that tweet, stating that those achievements were “super impressive.”

    Bitcoin soared to recover the $71,000 price level for the first time in many months. While El Salvador continues to accumulate BTC, other large entities, including governments are selling. Earlier today, the @lookonchain analytics account reported that the Royal Government of Bhutan deposited 292 BTC to the Binance exchange. That amount of Bitcoin is valued at roughly $66.16 million.

    Elon Musk teases Grok AI breakthrough

    Today, Elon Musk took to his X account to urge the community to test the AI bot Grok to see whether it can analyse medical images, such as X-ray, PET, MRI or any other ones.

    Musk warned that this function is still at an early stage but “it is already quite accurate and will become extremely good.” He asked X users to send him feedback in the comments to say where Grok gets it right or whether it needs to be improved.

    Right away, an X user shared the results of Grok analyzing a blood test. He wrote: “Seems to be accurate with blood tests result example.” Musk responded: “Cool.”

    #Elon Musk #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Adoption
