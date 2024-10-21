Advertisement
    XRP Explodes 130% in Volume as XRP Price Faces Crucial Test

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP trading volume skyrocketed by 130%, hitting $2.5 billion, as bulls and bears clash over key price levels
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 16:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The volume of derivatives on the popular cryptocurrency, XRP, soared by over 130% today, according to data from CoinGlass. As reported, trading activity in mostly perpetual futures on the seventh largest cryptocurrency jumped as high as $1.19 billion, more than double the amount traded the day before. 

    At the same time, the cryptocurrency's turnover on the spot market also soared, reaching $1.3 billion, up 108.04% from Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap. To assess whether this is really a big increase in trading activity, let's look at the ratio of volume to market cap. 

    With a combined volume of $2.5 billion on both futures and spot markets, and a market cap of around $30.94 billion, the ratio is 8%, which is quite high but not an extraordinary level of trader engagement.

    Article image
    XRP Derivatives Data Analysis by CoinGlass

    The surge in trading activity comes as the price of XRP faces a crucial test amid a pullback in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

    XRP: Price outlook

    In the last hour, the price of XRP has reached a key support level represented by the 200-day MA, which currently stands at $0.54. The cryptocurrency has managed to touch the band on all major time frames, from one hour to one day. 

    This is important as the price has managed to hold above it, which means that buyers are here, and they have the power and the will to buy XRP. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    On the other hand, the bears also showed their hands as the price of XRP was rejected on the daily time frame right at $0.56, where the 50-day MA is currently stretched. 

    As it stands, XRP is stuck in a very tight range between $0.54 and $0.56, where both bulls and bears refuse to lose.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
