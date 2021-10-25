U.Today Articles Are Now on CryptoShorts

Our articles are now available on your phone on iOS and Android

To stay updated with the latest cryptocurrency industry trends and news, active investors and enthusiasts are now able to read U.Today news and industry-related articles in the CryptoShorts news app.

CryptoShorts contains all the data you might possibly need to follow the cryptocurrency market, including the latest news, professional articles and cryptocurrency prices. The news app summarizes all of the latest articles from top-notch sources, including U.Today, and compiles them into small coverages.

Save time while staying up to date with the most recent developments and trends in the digital assets industry. Professional traders and investors already have to spend significant amounts of time on market research; that is why saving up to 80% of one's time on news research is a great step toward bringing your performance to another level.

The app includes real-time prices for major cryptocurrencies on the market: Bitcoin, Ethereum and coins related to the news. For traders, they will be able to track trading history and the 24-hour volume of hundreds of cryptocurrencies.

If you are not trading the most popular cryptocurrencies out there, you will be able to select filters to personalize your news according to your needs. Full articles are available after swiping the short coverage to the right.

The app also supports offline reading and bookmarks, which helps you not to miss the most important news for you and your investment portfolio.

Share the most important and interesting news articles with the crypto community on WhatsApp, Telegram and other social media outlets.