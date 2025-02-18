US Exchange INX ONE Lists Dogecoin and Pepe

INX Digital Company has officially listed Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Pepe ($PEPE) on INX.One, a fully regulated platform for real-world assets (RWAs), cryptocurrencies, and security tokens.

The listing went live on February 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM EST. This move allows traders to access two of the most popular community-driven memecoins in a secure, compliant environment.

The addition of Dogecoin and Pepe builds on INX’s earlier listings of $TRUMP and $MELANIA.

By integrating memecoins, INX responds to user demand for culturally significant assets while maintaining its commitment to regulatory compliance.

Itay Avneri, COO of INX, said: “$PEPE and $DOGE were due the INX treatment, giving them a regulated platform on which to do their thing. Whether it’s $TRUMP, $MELANIA, Dogecoin, or Pepe, these assets reflect the power of communities in shaping the future of digital assets. We’re proud to offer a secure, regulated platform where traders can explore these opportunities with confidence.”

INX provides regulated trading platforms for security tokens and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional market expertise with innovative fintech solutions.

With the inclusion of memecoins like Dogecoin and Pepe, INX is aiming to bridge the gap between cultural movements, financial markets, and blockchain technology.