INX Platform Announces Listing of Furahaa Group (FURA) Token

The INX Digital Company, Inc., a regulated marketplace for digital securities, has announced that it will list Furahaa Group's (FURA) tokens starting November 20, 2024.

Furahaa Group, known for its fast-growing plant-based fast-food and vegan product distribution, has issued the FURA token on Ethereum as an ERC-1404 token. This setup ensures security and ease of access for investors through Ethereum's infrastructure.

Furahaa, founded in 2015, has grown significantly, with branches averaging €1.2 million annually and franchises like Furahaa Express expanding across Europe and the U.S.

Shy Datika, CEO of INX, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Furahaa tokens to our platform. This partnership aligns with our mission to expand the range of real-world assets on-chain, offering investors a unique and regulated alternative to traditional stock markets. Together, we're enabling access to impactful investments that reflect both financial and environmental goals."

Listing FURA on INX allows investors to trade Furahaa's digital security token, representing a share in the company’s equity, in fractional amounts.

This structure enhances liquidity and makes investment in Furahaa accessible to a diverse investor base, aligning with the company's mission to promote plant-based products.