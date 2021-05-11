Uniswap (UNI) to On-Board QANplatform Tokens on May 21. The Project Raised $2.1M from VCs

QANplatform for quantum-resistant computations has shared the results of its strategic funding round

QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform, has successfully closed its venture funding round. The listing of project's tokens on Uniswap, the leading Ethereum-based DEX is the next step of its roadmap.

A $2.1 million funding round closed by QANplatform

According to the press release shared with U.Today, QANplatform—which brings quantume-resistant computations to the segment of smart contracts—has accomplished a crucial milestone.

Image via QANplatform

Its team secured $2,100,000 in a strategic funding round led by seasoned VC conglomerates Fairum Ventures, DeltaHub Capital, Insignius Capital, and BlackDragon.

QANplatform will spend this sum on the three most important directions of its progress. Namely, product development, marketing, and liquidity providing on exchanges will be fueled by this funding.

Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform, emphasizes that with $2.1 million raised, his project will transform the whole smart contract area:

Our key mission is to lower the entry barriers for developers so startups and enterprises can build their Proofs-of-Concept (PoC) and Minimum Viable Product (MVP) as fast as possible to reach mass adoption. We stick to this view and let only community-driven VCs invest in this strategic pool

QANplatform debuts on Uniswap on May 21, 2021

VCs that backed the latest round are more than excited about QANplatform's business model. Max Mucko, Partner at BlackDragon, is sure that quantum-resistant multi-language technology stack will help the QANplatform team to present revolutionary releases:

We are glad to contribute in this investment round and support QANplatform's future growth. We see a lot of potentials not only because of the quantum-resistant cybersecurity but also for QAN's other IPs like Proof-of-Randomness (PoR) consensus algorithm, rapid cloud platform deployment, or the upcoming multi-language smart contract development feature

On May 21, QANplatform's assets will become available on Uniswap (UNI) exchange for trading and liquidity provision.

As covered by U.Today previously, QANplatform immortalized World Star Wars Day on May 4 with a unique series of franchise-themed non-fungible tokens.