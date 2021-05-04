Star Wars NFTs to Be Released by QANplatform on May 4th

QANplatform shares the details of its upcoming Star Wars-themed release. To memorialize the legendary franchise, the team mints a series of digital collectibles

QANplatform, a one-of-a-kind hybrid quantum-resistant blockchain, tokenizes the legendary characters from the Star Wars franchise in its new series of non-fungible tokens.

May the fourth be with NFTs

Global Star Wars Day (May 4th) has been chosen by QANplatform for the public release of the Star Coll NFT collection. This day is crucial for the global community of Star Wars fans.

Image by Star Coll

On May 4th, 2021, the early registration for the Star Coll NFT release will open. Every Star Coll NFT will be backed by a physical item from the world's top private Star Wars collections.

The name and information about the Star Coll NFT owner will be displayed on a special resource and on the physical, traveling Star Wars-themed exhibition unless the owner wants to remain anonymous.

Star Coll NFT collectible owners will be granted lifetime free entry to these exhibitions.

Security of digital collectibles in focus

Johann Polecsak, CTO of QANplatform, stresses the unique feature of his firm's approach to digital collectibles trading with a focus on the security of this process:

NFT security is a neglected topic today. Nobody speaks about cybersecurity issues and pain points behind the NFT ecosystem. Source files of NFTs sold for thousands of dollars can be easily changed to memes by hackers. StarColl NFTs will be secured by the Quantum-resistant QAN blockchain, where metadata and ownership information is stored.

QAN blockchain platform will protect both metadata and ownership of Star Coll tokenized objects.

Also, QANplatform provides a rich and powerful toolkit for decentralized applications including decentralized financial protocols (DeFis). According to its team, the process of dApps deployment is as easy as it was with centralized environments like AWS or Linode.