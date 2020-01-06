BTC
2.55%
7547.38
ETH
4.13%
141.03
LTC
3.18%
44.71
EOS
3.68%
2.79
XRP
12.53%
0.2191
ADA
4.56%
0.03623
NEO
6.34%
9.622
TRX
5.17%
0.01423
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Tron Mainnet is Now Supported by imToken Wallet, Justin Sun Plans to Launch Privacy Coins

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Tron has found a new partner right after the recent purchase of the DLive streaming app; meanwhile, Justin Sun promises to launch Tron-based privacy coins

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Not much time has passed since the Tron chief Justin Sun announced the acquisition of the DLive app and wrote that it would begin migrating to the Tron network. Now, the CEO of the company has more news to share.

Tron was added to imToken wallet

Sun tweets that the imToken wallet now supports the Tron mainnet and allows its customers to hold all Tron-based coins (TRC10 and TRC20 standards), as well as TRX, on it.

Apart from Tron, the imToken wallet now also works with such coins as Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and NERVOS. This has turned the wallet into a multi-chain platform, since now it supports eight coins.

At the end of 2019, Tron with its native coin TRX, as well as all Tron-based tokens, was added by McAfeeDEX.

Must Read
XRP Price Surges Almost 9 Percent As Binance Kicks off XRP/USDT Perpetual Contract: Update - READ MORE

Tron-based privacy coins

In a recent tweet, Tron’s chief executive Justin Sun spread the word that Tron is about to launch some privacy coins. Justin Sun asked the community for ideas regarding future names. No serious ones have emerged in the comment thread so far, though.

During the recent live stream, Justin Sun stated that the Tron team does not plan to sell any of the 33 bln TRX they hold in order not to push the coin’s price down.

Besides, the company still plans to initiate a buy-back plan for TRX in order to reduce the circulating amount of these tokens. Justin Sun said Tron is doing it since he believes that TRX is underrated.

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!
#TRON News #Justin Sun

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Gold Price Inches Closer to $1,600 After Reaching Its Highest Level Since 2013

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold and Bitcoin remain on a tear as geopolitical tensions continue to worsen

Cover image via 123rf.com

The price of gold has recently surged to its highest level in nearly seven years due to the growing demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical headwinds. 

One ounce of the precious metal is currently trading at $1,573 after reaching an intraday high of $1,590. This was a typical reaction of safe-haven assets. It is worth noting that gold is up by almost eight percent since November 2019, and touching $1,600 seems like a sealed deal at this point. 

Gold Price
image by @graddhybpc

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold' - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, gold and Bitcoin started to rally after Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by a US strike that was authorized by President Donald Trump himself. This instantly exacerbated US-Iran tensions that continued to intensify with Iranian officials promising "severe retaliation."   

“We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement,” said Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to Twitter to reassure investors that the current rally is more than "safe-haven buying." 

Must Read
Bitcoin Alchemy: BTC Turns 100 Grams of Gold into Eight Tons - READ MORE

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which is considered to be a risk-on asset, fails to budge after an impressive streak of gains. The widely tracked stock market index has dropped to 3,231. Schiff believes that US equities are driven by "reckless" Federal Reserve policies. 

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Gold Price

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website