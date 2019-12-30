Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Justin Sun Teases New BitTorrent Acquisition Announcement – Will It Be Steem?

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Justin Sun promises to make an announcement of a new BitTorrent acquisition that would benefit TRX, users go for the Steem platform in the poll as a likely choice

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

The Tron CEO Justin Sun is teasing the Tron community with another acquisition – this time made by BitTorrent.

Justin Sun has stated that the new BitTorrent acquisition will also benefit Tron and TRX. He has offered his followers a poll with several options to vote for and try to guess what exactly the crypto platform has purchased this time.

Users vote it could be Steem

In the poll, Tron fans can choose between Netflix, Steem, Twitter and ‘other’. Over 50 percent have voted for the crypto platform Steem, assuming that it is the choice of Tron and BitTorrent as well.

Tron Steem
Image via Twitter

In the comment thread, one of Tron’s fans stated that he would dislike the idea of Tron/BitTorrent purchasing Netflix.

Some have commented that an idea of Tron or BitTorrent buying giants like Netflix or Twitter sounds absurd. Besides, it does not look like Jack Dorsey, the Twitter CEO, has made any announcements of his wish to sell his brainchild. Bisides, the only crypto Dorsey seems to favour is Bitcoin, so it is unlikely he would sell the company to Tron/BitTorrent.

Must Read
Low XRP Price Has Two Possible Main Reasons: Mati Greenspan - READ MORE

The announcement to arrive soon

The Tron CEO promised to deliver the actual announcement in three days. Last time, Sun announced a new acquisition for the Tron ecosystem was November 19. Back then, he left the community guessing what it might be, however, no details have followed yet.

About Steem

Steem is a social media platform, blockchain-powered one, that allows its users to monetize their content with the help of crypto. Their website calls it as follows:

 “A new social media model where contributors get big perks.”

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Join our Telegram channel!
#TRON News #Justin Sun

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

Must Read
Low XRP Price Has Two Possible Main Reasons: Mati Greenspan - READ MORE

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website