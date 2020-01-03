BTC
5.23%
7330.32
ETH
4.68%
133.13
LTC
5.73%
41.68
EOS
7.1%
2.641
XRP
2.77%
0.1926
ADA
3.88%
0.03401
NEO
5.16%
8.983
TRX
4.12%
0.01339
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Justin Sun: Tron Will Keep Its 33 Bln TRX Intact and Launch TRX Buy-Back Program

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    During the recent live stream, Justin Sun stated that Tron has no intention of selling its 33-bln-TRX stash and will launch a buy-back plan for TRX soon

Cover image via news.yahoo.com
Contents

The Tron CEO Justin Sun started 2020 by kicking off a live stream on a newly bought DLive platform (in late December he announced that DLive is to start migrating to the Tron chain). The stream was also broadcast on YouTube and on Periscope.

He spoke about many things but it particular, the chief executive stated that the Foundation does not intend to sell the TRX stash it holds. He also reminded the audience about the buy-back plan which was announced in 2019.

Sun promised that this program would be initiated after all to withdraw part of the circulating TRX from the market, since he believes the coin to be underrated.

Tron will not sell its 33 bln TRX

Answering questions from users, Justin Sun said that the Tron team intends to keep their 33-bln-TRX stash intact and will not dump any of it to the market.

Selling this jaw-dropping amount would definitely send the TRX price to the bottom of the chart, while similarly to XRP, the price of the coin has been unable to grow, despite the numerous collaborations and tech advances made by Tron.

Unlike Ripple, however, Tron does not sell the coins it holds.

Besides, Tron plans to start its TRX buy-back program aimed at reducing the amount of TRX in circulation, thus making the asset more scarce. In theory, this may help push the price to the North.

Must Read
TronWallet Fires Away Updated Version with Bitcoin Transactions and TRX to BTC Swap Feature - READ MORE

Making DLive the #1 app for crypto influencers

Justin Sun has shared his plans for the recently acquired DLive streaming app.

“We want to make DLive a number one decentralized live streaming platform.”

Sun also stated that it would provide better live streaming services compared to major centralized platforms – YouTube, Periscope and Facebook.

The entrepreneur also stated that the goal of Tron Foundation is to get as many crypto influencers to upload their content on DLive.

“I want to make DLive a number one platform for all crypto influencers. We welcome everybody and we won’t delete anybody’s files or content.”

This statement and the intention to get all crypto influencers move to DLive was clearly triggered by the recent ‘crypto purge’ on YouTube. A few days later, the video content giant called the situation a mistake and apologized. Still, crypto-related content makers, including top analysts and bloggers, have much less trust in this centralized platform now.

Justin Sun also discussed many other issues important for the Tron community. 

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#TRON News #Justin Sun

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Slams Tether for Being Unregulated Offshore Banking Solution

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire openly shreds Tether for its lack of regulatory compliance while celebrating the success of USDC and stablecoins in general

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, has shared some scathing critique of Tether (USDT), the leading stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry. In his latest tweet, he describes it as an unregulated offshore banking solution for China whose main selling point is its non-compliance. 

Paolo Ardoino has responded to Allaire's criticism, claiming that Tether's greatest feature is, in fact, the ability to listen to its customers, adding that things didn't look good for Circle's USDC. 

Must Read
Circle CEO: Facebook Coin Is ‘Great Sign’ for Crypto - READ MORE

Edging out competitors 

At the same time, Allaire touted the success of the USDC stablecoin that was launched by Circle and Coinbase back in 2018. USDC is already among the 22nd biggest cryptocurrency with its market cap reaching $520 mln, leaving its closest rival Paxos Standard (PAX) far behind it. The latter had a hard time increasing its circulating supply throughout the year.

As reported by U.Today, Blockchain Capital predicted that the USDC could grow by about 300 percent in terms of market capitalization and trading volume, thus becoming one of the biggest winners of 2020. 

Gemini's GUSD and Binance's BUSD stablecoins are unlikely to see this kind of success this since, according to Allaire, they were already dead on arrival.      

Must Read
Circle CEO Doubles Down on His Call for Regulatory Clarity During Recent Reddit AMA - READ MORE

A double-edged sword 

USDC stands out as a regulated version of Tether that is fully backed by fiat and audited on a monthly basis. For comparison, Tether only 74 percent of all USDT tokens are actually pegged to the US Dollar. On top of that, the leading stablecoin issuer, along with its affiliate exchange Bitfinex, has faced numerous controversies linked to Bitcoin price manipulations and their $850 mln cover-up.   

That said, USDC has a major downside that stems from its regulatory compliance  — lack of fungibility. Since the likes of USDC and GUSD are dependent on tight banking relationships, they have a backdoor system that allows blacklisting any suspicious transactions. 

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Tether News #Circle News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website