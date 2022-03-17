TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Announces Winners: Check Out List

The first season of TRON Grand Hackathon, the largest competition of Tron-focused developers, has closed successfully

TRON DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization behind the TRON smart contracts platform, announces the winners of its first-ever global hackathon.

Four tracks, four 1st prize winners: TRON DAO rewards top teams in TRON ecosystem

According to the official announcement shared by TRON DAO , on March 14, crypto experts and community enthusiasts unveiled the names of winners of TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 1.

Image by TRON DAO

The hackathon invited crypto teams to participate in its four tracks: NFT, GameFi, DeFi and Web3. Each track’s final review panel consisted of crypto experts, opinion leaders and a public community review board.

For the NFT track, VersacBrickSquad project by TuruGlobal was chosen as the winner. This protocol brings non-fungible tokens to the real-estate market. Technically, it is a collection of DAOs focused on investing in real estate.

Members of TRON DAO’s community appreciated the progress and vision of VersacBrickSquad and the crucial importance of its use case:

This is something we really need in this space. Community power should not be underestimated. The DAOs are the perfect tool to make the most out of all the smart people out there.

dCloud by Cctechmx won in the Web3 track. dCloud is a cloud storage mobile app designed to leverage blockchain-based tools for distributed data storage. Its BitTorrent-like mechanisms are already available on iOS and Android.

Season 2 of TRON Grand Hackathon starts in May

As for the decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) track, the award comes to JustMoney Exchange by JustMoney, a decentralized cross-asset crypto conversion platform.

Besides the DEX module, JustMoney exchange allows the purchase of services and goods with cryptocurrencies.

Then, for the GameFi Track, the winner was TronNinja Arcade by the TronNinja Team. Its gameplay allows users to earn TronNinjas Token (TNT) for in-game activities.

The ecosystem of TRON DAO congratulated all winners and shared the details of the next TRON Grand Hackathon. The second season will start on May 16, 2022.

As covered by U.Today previously, TRON DAO’s hackathons are designed to attract the most promising Web3 developers from various segments of the global crypto ecosystem.