Tron DAO and BitTorrent Chain TRON Grand Hackathon Takes off With Introduction of New Community Forum

Tron is looking forward to incentivizing decentralization by uniting developers and entrepreneurs in TRON Grand Hackathon

Recently, TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain have announced the launch of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and its first-ever TRONDAO community forum.

Registration for the hackathon opened on Feb. 14, which was also the day that the whole world was celebrating Valentine’s Day. The hackathon was initially created for spreading unity among new entrepreneurs, engineers and designers who are willing to take part in the development of Web 3.0 and the blockchain industry.

The hackathon will also focus on allowing developers to experiment with the TRON blockchain and the BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) to create a whole variety of projects that will amp up the Defi Industry and bring something new to blockchain gaming, Web3, Digital Art and everything in between.

The community discussion platform, TRONDAO Forum, aims at empowering the decentralized community to impact the governance and evolution of the TRON DAO and building a foundation for the cross-chain future of the entire blockchain economy.

The Founder of TRON, Justin Sun, said that the future is not far from the widespread adoption of decentralized services, including storage, applications, assets and cryptocurrency wallets. With the constantly increasing demand for decentralization and additional security, blockchain is getting ready to become the foundation of the whole Web.3.0 industry, or the “decentralized web.”

Developers from across the blockchain space will be encouraged to participate in this exciting opportunity to design and implement DeFi, GameFi, NFT and Web3 applications, in addition to engaging with the community on the TRONDAO Forum.

The decentralized web is all about democratizing power within the industry and giving it back to the people. TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and the TRONDAO Forum will bring all possible opportunities and empower the TRON DAO community to show itself in the digital world.