Tron Blockchain (TRX) Chosen by Lindsay Lohan for Her First NFTs: Auction Day Announced

American actress, singer and songwriter, Lindsay Lohan, is going to release her unique NFT collection on Tron (TRX); auction will go live on March 20

One more top-flight celebrity is ready to join the club of non-fungible token creators. Lindsay Lohan explained why she decided to choose Tron's (TRX) smart contracts for her exclusive collectibles.

Lindsay Lohan will mint NFTs on Tron (TRX)

According to a press release shared with U.Today, American singer Lindsay Lohan is going to launch the public offering of her NFT collection on Tron (TRX) blockchain. Tron-based NFTs are minted in accordance with the recently introduced TRC-721 protocol.

Image via Twitter

Tron has become an attractive platform for the NFT initiative due to the ballistic upsurge in Ethereum (ETH) gas fees. During periods of maximum network overload, it costs $100-$150 to authorize one transaction in Ethereum-based DeFis.

Thus, Tron Blockchain, with its low fees and high transactional speed, evolves into a viable alternative to Ether-based smart contracts. Also, Tron-based TRC-721 tokens are fully compatible with well-known ERC-721 NFTs.

Lindsay Lohan will start the auction of her Tron-based NFT collection on March 20, 2021. She is very optimistic about the prospects of the NFT segment as an instrument to democratize art markets:

Hollywood and the Music industry are finally waking up to crypto and it is in large part thanks to NFTs. The whole world has been keen to learn more about the NFT space. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this revolution, helping to bridge the gap between creators and content admirers

Clubhouse session with Justin Sun will start soon

To clarify the details of the offering and her future plans in the blockchain segment, Lohan will host a Clubhouse session together with Justin Sun, inventor of Tron (TRX) and CEO of BitTorrent (BTT).

The meeting will start on March 18 at 10:30 p.m. PST. Mr. Sun highly appreciates the involvement of Lindsay Lohan and is excited about her NFT auction:

We welcome the launch of Lindsay’s NFT on the TRON blockchain. Lindsay is a true icon and has been very vocal about crypto, blockchain adoption and NFTs. I'm looking forward to an exciting discussion with her this Thursday.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tezos (XTZ) became the latest blockchain to join the NFT scene. It introduced an environmentally friendly marketplace, Hic et Nunc, where the artwork of renowned digital artists is offered.