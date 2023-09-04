Trillions of SHIB Tokens Vanish From Major Exchange: What's Happening?

Mon, 09/04/2023 - 11:41
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Tens of millions of dollars worth of Shiba Inu tokens continue exodus from major exchange, prompting intrigue within SHIB community
Trillions of SHIB Tokens Vanish From Major Exchange: What's Happening?
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a development that has garnered the attention of SHIB enthusiasts, trillions of Shiba Inu tokens have once again been observed in motion, according to the WhaleAlert tracker. This follows a significant withdrawal of SHIB tokens from the Bitvavo exchange just 24 hours earlier.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hits Multi-Million Milestone in Record Time

In this recent transaction, a substantial 4.62 trillion SHIB, equivalent to approximately $35.7 million, were moved. Notably, the transfer occurred from Bitvavo to an unknown wallet. However, an examination of explorer data reveals that this is actually a newly created address associated with the exchange itself.

It is worth mentioning that while Bitvavo occasionally uses unknown wallets, the exchange's confirmed wallets currently hold a relatively modest 250 million Shiba Inu tokens, valued at around $1.93 million, as reported by Arkham Intelligence.

Purpose

What adds intrigue to this situation is that these trillions of SHIB seem to remain in these newly created addresses, with no apparent signs of being sent to other exchanges for liquidation. This behavior has led to speculation within the community, with some suggesting that these moves are related to storage and distribution, rather than imminent sell-offs.

Related
Shiba Inu Now Supported by This Decentralized Exchange Aggregator

As the community awaits further details, the central question remains: What is the significance of these trillions of SHIB disappearing from the exchange, and how might this impact the future of the Shiba Inu token? Stay tuned for updates as this unfolding story continues to develop.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano Djed Stablecoin Receives Big Code Upgrade: Details
09/04/2023 - 13:39
Cardano Djed Stablecoin Receives Big Code Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image PEPE Jumps 7% as It Makes Emphatic Bullish Move
09/04/2023 - 13:20
PEPE Jumps 7% as It Makes Emphatic Bullish Move
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Community Awaits This Airdrop as XRP Burning Takes Center Stage
09/04/2023 - 13:03
XRP Community Awaits This Airdrop as XRP Burning Takes Center Stage
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide