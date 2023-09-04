Shiba Inu Now Supported by This Decentralized Exchange Aggregator

Mon, 09/04/2023 - 06:30
Alex Dovbnya
Decentralized exchange aggregator PondX has made waves by announcing integration of Shiba Inu token into its platform, decision influenced by recent community poll
Decentralized exchange aggregator PondX has announced its latest addition: the Shiba Inu token.

The decision to onboard the popular meme coin came after a community poll on X (formerly Twitter), where PondX allowed its user base to decide which token should be next.

The poll listed Chainlink, Rollbit, Shiba Inu and Mog as options, with Shiba Inu emerging as the clear favorite, garnering 46% of the votes. Chainlink followed in second place with 30% of the vote.

PondX aggregates liquidity across decentralized exchanges, bridges and chains, and rewards users with pooled fees from swaps based on the frequency, volume and tokens swapped.

At the same time, Shiba Inu's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama announced that the launch of ShibaSwap would be delayed on Shibarium to allow other projects on the network to mature. This delay aims to ensure network stability and security while signaling careful growth management by the team.

As a backdrop to these developments, the Shibarium network, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 scaling solution, has been experiencing significant growth, with over a million wallets recorded.

With the Shiba Inu token now supported on PondX, both platforms have an opportunity to benefit from increased liquidity and broader user engagement.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

