Total Value of Ethereum Staked in ETH 2.0 Contract Exceeds $9.5 Billion – New ATH

News
Sat, 04/17/2021 - 15:50
article image
Yuri Molchan
Total value locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has surged over $9.5 billion, presenting a new all-time high
Total Value of Ethereum Staked in ETH 2.0 Contract Exceeds $9.5 Billion – New ATH
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Glassnode analytics agency spreads the word that the total value of ETH locked (TVL) in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has surged to a new all-time high of 3,862,626 coins.

7250_0
Image via Twitter

This is an equivalent of 9,529,098,342 in the USD. This is also slightly over 3.3 percent of the total supply of Ethers. This is another major milestone for the ETH 2.0 upgrade which is currently in the Phase Zero also referred to as Beacon Chain.

Related
World's First Ethereum ETF Approved by Canadian Regulators

According to the data from the ETH2Validators analytics platform, the network now has 120,196 active validators and this enables ETH 2.0 mechanisms to offer 7.58% of an annual reward.

Over the past week, on average, around 316 new validators have joined ETH 2.0 on a daily basis. Around 24 validators are now queued.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image $769.4 Million in Bitcoin Withdrawn from Coinbase by Institutions in 10 Minutes: Glassnode
News
04/12/2021 - 08:05

$769.4 Million in Bitcoin Withdrawn from Coinbase by Institutions in 10 Minutes: Glassnode
Yuri Molchan
article image TIME Magazine to Hold Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet
News
04/12/2021 - 18:07

TIME Magazine to Hold Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet
Alex Dovbnya
article image XRP ETP to Be Listed on Europe's Third-Biggest Stock Exchange
News
04/13/2021 - 15:52

XRP ETP to Be Listed on Europe's Third-Biggest Stock Exchange
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds