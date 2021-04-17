Total Value of Ethereum Staked in ETH 2.0 Contract Exceeds $9.5 Billion – New ATH

Total value locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has surged over $9.5 billion, presenting a new all-time high

Glassnode analytics agency spreads the word that the total value of ETH locked (TVL) in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has surged to a new all-time high of 3,862,626 coins.

Image via Twitter

This is an equivalent of 9,529,098,342 in the USD. This is also slightly over 3.3 percent of the total supply of Ethers. This is another major milestone for the ETH 2.0 upgrade which is currently in the Phase Zero also referred to as Beacon Chain.

According to the data from the ETH2Validators analytics platform, the network now has 120,196 active validators and this enables ETH 2.0 mechanisms to offer 7.58% of an annual reward.

Over the past week, on average, around 316 new validators have joined ETH 2.0 on a daily basis. Around 24 validators are now queued.