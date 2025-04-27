Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Can Bitcoin Hit $108,000? Bullish Fundamentals Suggest Yes

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 9:51
    $108,000 target remains in play with new interim target of $103,000 forming
    Advertisement
    Can Bitcoin Hit $108,000? Bullish Fundamentals Suggest Yes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recently surpassed $95,000 as the market reclaimed key levels. Bitcoin advanced above $90,000 for the first time since early March, reaching highs of $95,976 on April 25 in a seven-day rally.

    Advertisement

    Amid the recent rise, BTC fundamentals have turned bullish, according to crypto analyst Willy Woo, which might be a good setup for the cryptocurrency to reach new highs. Woo stated in a recent tweet that capital flows into the network are increasing, but total and speculative flows have bottomed. The analyst indicated that when both align, they combine to create a bullish environment based on solid fundamentals.

    Woo also stated that the risk model indicator has begun to trend back down, implying that liquidity may be returning to the market. In this environment, downside pullbacks are expected to be muted.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Trading at 40% Discount per This BTC Indicator: Details
    Fri, 04/25/2025 - 12:14
    Bitcoin Trading at 40% Discount per This BTC Indicator: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While medium-term targets of $90,000 and $93,000 have been taken out tactically, Woo stated that the $108,000 target remains in play with a new interim target of $103,000 forming.

    Potential scenarios

    While Woo predicts the $108,000 target for Bitcoin, he, however, highlighted the possibility of sideways action or a slow grind upward in the coming days, citing a short-term BTC indicator.

    Related
    Here's Why Bitcoin Price Support at $90,000 Is Done Deal
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 11:50
    Here's Why Bitcoin Price Support at $90,000 Is Done Deal
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Woo observed that the short-term on-chain VWAP indicator is at +3 standard deviations, implying that it may be hard to move upward with decent momentum due to overextension. The analyst added that sideways movement, or, in the most bullish case, a slow grind upward, might be "the order of the day."

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 0.48% in the last 24 hours to $94,191, as the market saw profit-taking in the early Sunday session.

    Despite the current profit-taking, Woo predicted that BTC could be poised for another all-time high if the capital flow trend continues; however, this is a solid long-term setup. Bitcoin reached its current all-time high of $109,114 in January. In the very short term, "there's good chances of dips," Woo stated.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 9:43
    Ether Can't Follow XRP's Playbook, Solana Co-Founder Argues
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 9:34
    9 out of 10 Ethereum (ETH) Key Indicators Show Price Loss
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Can Bitcoin Hit $108,000? Bullish Fundamentals Suggest Yes
    Ether Can't Follow XRP's Playbook, Solana Co-Founder Argues
    9 out of 10 Ethereum (ETH) Key Indicators Show Price Loss
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD