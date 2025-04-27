Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    9 out of 10 Ethereum (ETH) Key Indicators Show Price Loss

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 9:34
    Ethereum will clearly struggle on its way up
    Advertisement
    9 out of 10 Ethereum (ETH) Key Indicators Show Price Loss
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the majority of technical indicators suggesting ongoing price pressure, Ethereum is currently dealing with serious challenges. ETH is currently struggling beneath a thick stack of moving averages despite brief indications of life earlier in April. This is concerning for bulls hoping for a quick recovery.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum has been unable to overcome significant resistance levels such as the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), according to the daily price chart. The price has consistently been rejected between $1,850 and $1,900, and every attempt to move higher has been met with selling pressure. Furthermore, the wider weekly moving averages paint an even more dire picture.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Ethereum is still trapped below important averages like the 8, 20 and 50-week simple moving averages (SMAs), according to the Into the Cryptoverse weekly moving averages chart. With ETH trading at about $1,820 right now, it is well below both the 50-week SMA at $2,850 and the 20-week SMA at $2,560. Historically, a bearish trend continuation is indicated by being stuck below these averages, which makes any sustained upward move much more difficult.

    HOT Stories
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Will XRP Hit $3? Key Resistance Breakout Could Trigger Rally
    23,000,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in 24 Hours: Details
    Cardano (ADA) at Crossroads: Two Key Levels in Play

    At the moment Ethereum is trading below nine of the ten major moving averages that are tracked. Until a significant catalyst appears to change the sentiment, this unbalanced situation produces a sort of technical gravity that pulls the price lower. Further layers of resistance are added by the long-term averages such as the 200-week and 250-week SMAs, which are located at $2,450 and $2,220, respectively, and loom above the current price.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Why is Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down Today?
    Sun, 04/27/2025 - 01:05
    Why is Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down Today?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Ethereum's upward momentum will continue to be extremely brittle until it can confidently break and hold above these longer-term trendlines. Ethereum might stay in the $1,750-$1,900 range in the near future but risk will remain skewed downward in the absence of a clear breakout above the $2,000 mark. If nothing drastically changes, ETH might find it difficult to join any larger cryptocurrency market rally because of its own technical issues.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 8:09
    Stablecoins to Replace FX Market in Five Years, Novogratz Predicts
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 1:46
    DeFi Development Corp. Eyes $1 Billion Raise to Boost Solana Holdings
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    9 out of 10 Ethereum (ETH) Key Indicators Show Price Loss
    Stablecoins to Replace FX Market in Five Years, Novogratz Predicts
    DeFi Development Corp. Eyes $1 Billion Raise to Boost Solana Holdings
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD