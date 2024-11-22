    Top Trader Calls Dogecoin Budget XRP — Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin as budget XRP? Crypto pro reveals surprising price outlook for popular alternative cryptocurrencies
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 13:24
    Top Trader Calls Dogecoin Budget XRP — Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular crypto trader known by the nickname "DonAlt" recently shared an updated outlook on the price performance of two of the most hyped alternative cryptocurrencies right now: Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP

    These two popular cryptocurrencies have gained over 140% each since at least the beginning of the month, and despite already having tens of billions of dollars in assets, have emerged as the biggest winners in the altcoin space as Bitcoin updates historic highs almost daily.

    Related
    Crypto Expert Raoul Pal Reveals His XRP Strategy
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 12:09
    Crypto Expert Raoul Pal Reveals His XRP Strategy
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin up 500% Since Historic Crash Below $16,000 Two Years Ago
    Elon Musk’s Meme Alert Sparks Crypto Community’s Heated Reaction: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    MicroStrategy Completes $3 Billion Debt Offering

    However, DOGE and XRP do not go "band for band" in their price performance, as, for example, the latter gained 37% more in the last two days, while the former can only boast 8.8% gains.

    Advertisement

    This kind of divergence caught the attention of DonAlt, whose posts recently touched on the issue of Dogecoin and XRP. In his outlook and attached price chart, the trader outlined a possible scenario in which the price of DOGE could follow the pattern shown by XRP over the past two days.

    The trader's conviction is based on the behavior of two assets that have entered an accumulation phase after a rapid price spike. If XRP has already passed this stage with a stunning performance in the last two days, DOGE's price is still stuck in a tight range, with several failed breakout attempts. 

    DOGE and/or XRP?

    If the trader is correct in his assessment and the DOGE bulls prove their ambitions, we may see this scenario come true and the two altcoins reach new local highs in synergistic action, as they did earlier this month. 

    Related
    550 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Seven Days, What's Happening?
    Thu, 11/21/2024 - 14:23
    550 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Seven Days, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    However, this is not set in stone, and despite being in the spotlight, nothing connects the two old-timers of the crypto market. Thus, even if XRP rises or DOGE fails, it does not necessarily mean that one will follow the other. On the other hand, there is definitely a place for some kind of convergence, and that is something to look at.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 13:15
    Cardano (ADA) Targets $1: Bitcoin Could Make or Break It
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 12:29
    33 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Losing Steam: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    SilentSwap Introduces Privacy-Focused DEX Aggregator on Secret Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Trader Calls Dogecoin Budget XRP — Here's Why
    Cardano (ADA) Targets $1: Bitcoin Could Make or Break It
    33 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Losing Steam: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD