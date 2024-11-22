Top Trader Calls Dogecoin Budget XRP — Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular crypto trader known by the nickname "DonAlt" recently shared an updated outlook on the price performance of two of the most hyped alternative cryptocurrencies right now: Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP.

These two popular cryptocurrencies have gained over 140% each since at least the beginning of the month, and despite already having tens of billions of dollars in assets, have emerged as the biggest winners in the altcoin space as Bitcoin updates historic highs almost daily.

However, DOGE and XRP do not go "band for band" in their price performance, as, for example, the latter gained 37% more in the last two days, while the former can only boast 8.8% gains.

This kind of divergence caught the attention of DonAlt, whose posts recently touched on the issue of Dogecoin and XRP. In his outlook and attached price chart, the trader outlined a possible scenario in which the price of DOGE could follow the pattern shown by XRP over the past two days.

DOGE is the budget version of XRP — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) November 22, 2024

The trader's conviction is based on the behavior of two assets that have entered an accumulation phase after a rapid price spike. If XRP has already passed this stage with a stunning performance in the last two days, DOGE's price is still stuck in a tight range, with several failed breakout attempts.

DOGE and/or XRP?

If the trader is correct in his assessment and the DOGE bulls prove their ambitions, we may see this scenario come true and the two altcoins reach new local highs in synergistic action, as they did earlier this month.

However, this is not set in stone, and despite being in the spotlight, nothing connects the two old-timers of the crypto market. Thus, even if XRP rises or DOGE fails, it does not necessarily mean that one will follow the other. On the other hand, there is definitely a place for some kind of convergence, and that is something to look at.