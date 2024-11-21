550 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Seven Days, What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the popular meme coin, has recorded remarkable activity within the last seven days. This includes its price performance and whale activities in the cryptocurrency market. These activities have triggered speculations on what DOGE could have in store for investors.

Price performance amid fluctuations

As observed by Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst, over the past seven days, Dogecoin whales have snapped up 550 million DOGE, valued at approximately $214.5 million. The massive accumulation by these high-net-worth investors has sparked concerns about its impact on DOGE’s price.

#Dogecoin whales have bought more than 550 million $DOGE over the past week, worth around $214.5 million! pic.twitter.com/0eHqQGL3LO — Ali (@ali_charts) November 21, 2024

The large accumulation by these whales while the price is experiencing fluctuations suggests they have a positive forecast for the coin's future price rally. This confidence is likely to trigger a rebound in the price of DOGE in the coming days.

Data reveals that DOGE’s performance has taken a dive from its level of $0.3921 within the last seven days. The meme coin witnessed wild fluctuations, with its price plummeting as low as $0.3431 before rebounding.

However, the coin could not sustain its momentum and has continued to experience fluctuations.

Traders make bold predictions on Dogecoin

Market trend observers anticipate a momentum shift following these whales' activities within the last seven days.

Although market volume has dropped by a significant 26.52% to $8.51 billion, whales remain optimistic about upward movement. As of this writing, DOGE is on the path to recovery. The meme coin is exchanging hands for $0.3851, an appreciable rise from its previous low of $0.3431.

As earlier reported by U.Today, another trader with the nickname "DonAlt" has expressed bullish views on Dogecoin. DonAlt suggests that DOGE could experience another significant growth round based on some key indices. Per their analysis, if Dogecoin’s next wave halves its first, it seems likely to breach the $1 level.