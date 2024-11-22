    $2 XRP Might Be Possible: Price Makes Crucial Move

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP moving toward $2 at solid pace, but things might get even better
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 11:12
    $2 XRP Might Be Possible: Price Makes Crucial Move
    Recently, XRP has experienced a remarkable surge approaching the crucial $2 mark. Indicating the possibility of a breakthrough in the upcoming days or weeks, the current chart displays bullish momentum. As long as the market continues its upward trajectory and buyers keep up their momentum, the technical path to $2 is open

    XRP has broken through important resistance levels on the daily chart and shown strong upward momentum. The next resistance level is at about $1.50 after it recently surged past $1.20. XRP may approach the psychological $2 mark if it breaks through this zone, so it will be important to keep an eye on it. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Prior resistance levels were turned into support by XRP during its most recent rally. Keeping support at these levels will be essential to preserving the larger uptrend in the event that the price experiences any pullbacks. Given that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently in overbought territory, the rally may experience brief consolidation or a minor retracement before continuing to rise.

    Nonetheless, trading volumes continue to be strong, indicating both buyer confidence and active market participation. The 50-day EMA is significantly higher than the 100- and 200-day EMAs, indicating that the moving averages are oriented in favor of bulls. This alignment indicates the sustainability of the current trend and supports bullish sentiment even more.

    Technically, XRP seems to have a path to $2, but there are some requirements that must be fulfilled first. The asset needs to maintain high buyer interest while convincingly breaking through the $1.50 resistance. A wider correction could be triggered by any decline below $1.00, which would halt the rally. All things considered, XRP is well positioned to keep growing. To predict the next moves, traders should keep a close eye on the $1.00 support and $1.50 resistance levels. If the bullish trend continues, $2 XRP could happen very soon.

    #XRP
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

