    DOGE Price Prediction for November 21

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can one expect test of DOGE at $0.40 mark soon?
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 14:14
    There is no one-way trend on the crypto market today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.18% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the price of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local resistance of $0.3894 happens and the daily bar closes above it, growth may continue to the $0.40 range by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is powerful enough to seize the initiative. 

    In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $0.38-$0.40 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure in terms of its peak. If it happens with a long wick, there is a possibility to see a correction to the $0.32-$0.34 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3889 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

