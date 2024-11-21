DOGE Price Prediction for November 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There is no one-way trend on the crypto market today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the price of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local resistance of $0.3894 happens and the daily bar closes above it, growth may continue to the $0.40 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is powerful enough to seize the initiative.

In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $0.38-$0.40 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure in terms of its peak. If it happens with a long wick, there is a possibility to see a correction to the $0.32-$0.34 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.3889 at press time.