Tweet-based article

Top Financial Company CEO Bullish on Bitcoin, Opens Long as BTC Hits $9,359

News
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 12:58
Yuri Molchan
The CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management is bullish on Bitcoin, opening a long position, as BTC breaks $9,300
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Keith McCullough, the chief of Hedgeye Risk Management, has tweeted that he has a long BTC position open as Bitcoin has been climbing back above the $9,000 level.

At press-time, the flagship cryptocurrency is trading at $9,365.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Keith McCullough vs. Warren Buffett

Keith McCullough, though not being a Bitcoin believer and considering BTC to be a regular commodity, is often bullish on BTC and does not slam it, unlike other major investors or CEOs of major financial companies.

One of the most famous BTC critics is the legendary investor Warren Buffett, who has often criticized it and has also been rejecting investments in gold.

This was recently shared by Robert Kiyosaki, who bashed Buffett for his old investment ideas. Kiyosaki stated that, at the moment, Buffett is sitting on a great amount of cash – $150 bln – and would not enter the stock market nor buy gold or Bitcoin.

Related
Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Becoming Stronger as Fed Keeps Printing Fake USD

US Congressional candidate criticizes Warren Buffett

Speaking of Warren Buffett, the congressional candidate David Gokhshtein took to Twitter a short while ago to express his take on Bitcoin and the importance of Warren Buffett in this regard.

Gokhshtein tweeted that BTC does not need Buffett’s blessing in order to be a success.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies