Top Financial Company CEO Bullish on Bitcoin, Opens Long as BTC Hits $9,359

Tweet-based article

The CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management is bullish on Bitcoin, opening a long position, as BTC breaks $9,300

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Promo

Keith McCullough, the chief of Hedgeye Risk Management, has tweeted that he has a long BTC position open as Bitcoin has been climbing back above the $9,000 level.

At press-time, the flagship cryptocurrency is trading at $9,365.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Keith McCullough vs. Warren Buffett

Keith McCullough, though not being a Bitcoin believer and considering BTC to be a regular commodity, is often bullish on BTC and does not slam it, unlike other major investors or CEOs of major financial companies.

One of the most famous BTC critics is the legendary investor Warren Buffett, who has often criticized it and has also been rejecting investments in gold.

This was recently shared by Robert Kiyosaki, who bashed Buffett for his old investment ideas. Kiyosaki stated that, at the moment, Buffett is sitting on a great amount of cash – $150 bln – and would not enter the stock market nor buy gold or Bitcoin.

US Congressional candidate criticizes Warren Buffett

Speaking of Warren Buffett, the congressional candidate David Gokhshtein took to Twitter a short while ago to express his take on Bitcoin and the importance of Warren Buffett in this regard.

Gokhshtein tweeted that BTC does not need Buffett’s blessing in order to be a success.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!