Bitcoin Remains in Bullish Trend, Likely to Hit $10,155: Top Financial Research Company CEO

While Bitcoin strives to overcome the $10,000 resistance, the Hedgeye Risk Management CEO, Keith McCullough, is still bullish, expecting BTC to breach $10,000

After recapturing its position above $9,000 on May 13, Bitcoin has been trying hard to surpass $10,000. Some crypto influencers expected it to happen on Monday, May 18. However, multiple attempts have not yet been successful.

Keith McCullough, founder and CEO of the financial research company Hedgeye Risk Management, believes that Bitcoin is still in a bullish trend and expects Bitcoin to hit $10,155 soon.

Prominent trader Scott Melker is of a similar opinion. He reckons BTC may reach $10,000 as early as today.

‘Bitcoin likely to show immediate-term upside to $10,155’

The CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management Keith McCullough has tweeted that Bitcoin remains up and expects a rise to the $10,000 area.

McCullough has been quite practical on BTC, considering it to be just another tradeable commodity but not a means for any global change to the economy and the banking system.

‘Bitcoin looks feisty today’

Prominent trader Scott Melker has shared his bullish take on the Bitcoin market stance. He seems to be expecting BTC to break $10,000 today or very soon.

“Bitcoin looks feisty today. 10k+ seems likely.”

Analyst Michael van de Poppe joins these two and says that Bitcoin is going to storm the range high of $9,991 tonight. He tweets:

Earlier this year, in mid-February, the king crypto managed to break through the $10,000 barrier but failed to continue the rise.

Eventually, on March 12, Bitcoin suffered a harsh blow, falling from the $7,400 area to $3,800 before taking around a month to recover to previous levels.

