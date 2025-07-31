Advertisement
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, XRP ETF Might Be Postponed, Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? – Crypto News Digest

    By U.Today Editorial Team
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 23:17
    Read U.Today's news digest to stay updated on the latest events in the crypto world
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, XRP ETF Might Be Postponed, Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? – Crypto News Digest
    ETH staking ETFs may leap ahead of XRP

    Ethereum staking could beat XRP to ETF approval, predicts top expert Nate Geraci. 

    • SEC and ETH staking. Nate Geraci shares his take on SEC next decision. 

    ETF analyst Nate Geraci reports that the U.S. SEC is reviewing a Nasdaq 19b-4 filing that would allow BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust to offer staking services — a potential game-changer for Ethereum ETFs.

    • XRP left waiting. Ethereum staking ETFs to be approved first.  

    On Tuesday, the SEC formally acknowledged a 19b-4 filing from Nasdaq that would allow BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust to offer staking services. Geraci, who has been tracking these developments for months, said it is the final item left on his November checklist.

    The SEC could act on this "sooner rather than later," possibly even before any new spot crypto ETFs are approved — including XRP.

    Major DOGE transfer sparks speculation

    Mysterious Dogecoin whale pulls 200,000,000 DOGE out of Robinhood.

    • DOGE whale. Whale Alert reported a $43.4 million transfer from Robinhood to an unknown wallet.

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert revealed that 200 million DOGE coins were moved from Robinhood to an unknown wallet. This move signaled a potential shift in investor sentiment as the DOGE price struggles amid broader market volatility. 

    • Volatility context. The transfer occurred during broader market volatility, adding weight to theories about OTC transactions or whale fund reshuffling.

    The receiver address remained unidentified, leaving market watchers to ponder the intention behind the recent activity. Some market analysts have linked the transaction to an OTC (over-the-counter) transfer that occurs outside of a crypto exchange. Others claim whales are likely reshuffling their funds.

    SEC faces August 15 court deadline

    SEC may or may not file to dismiss its Ripple lawsuit appeal by August 15.

    • Key date approaching. The U.S. SEC must appear before the Court of Appeals on August 15.

    According to an update shared by Bill Morgan, a crypto lawyer, the SEC has to report before the Courts of Appeals on August 15. Morgan clarified that there is no official deadline for the SEC to withdraw the appeal. This suggests that the regulatory body could still decide to pursue it if it chooses to do so. However, the Court of Appeals has mandated the SEC to appear before it on the stated date. 

    • Market implications. Important legal decision to follow within two weeks. 

    The SEC must update the court on its next line of action on Aug. 15. In effect, the date serves as an "unofficial deadline" to the regulator. This suggests that investors, XRP holders and the broader crypto community can expect new developments within the next two weeks.

    #Ripple News #XRP ETF #Ethereum ETF #Dogecoin #Robinhood
