This Elon Musk Company Accepts Dogecoin: DOGE Insider

The X user @cb_doge, who calls himself a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin, has taken to his social media account to post about DOGE.

The “DogeDesigner” reminded the global crypto community that several of Musk's companies accept DOGE for their goods and services. Among them is The Boring Company. The X post published by @cb_doge shows that anyone can book a ride with this Elon Musk-helmed company using the original meme cryptocurrency.

Did you know that you can book a Boring Company ride using Dogecoin?



Book Here -> https://t.co/ZCgH3WFBPM pic.twitter.com/eObcNm7za5 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 25, 2024

A month ago, the same insider from the Dogecoin and X teams warned the crypto community that Tesla accepts only one cryptocurrency – DOGE. So does SpaceX – they both offer merchandise for this popular meme-themed crypto. Any announcements about these companies run by Elon Musk accepting any other cryptos are scams, @cb_doge hinted.

In early May, Dogecoin was officially added to the list of Tesla’s payment options, as covered by U.Today.

The DOGE army anticipates that the X social media platform owned by Elon Musk will also integrate Dogecoin as part of internal X payments by the end of the year. Previously, several times, @cb_doge has published reminders that the payments will be launched later in 2024.