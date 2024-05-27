Advertisement
    Crucial DOGE-Tesla Reminder Issued by Insider: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Insider from Dogecoin has published important statement about DOGE and Tesla
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 15:19
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A member of the Dogecoin and X teams known as “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge) has made an important statement to the DOGE army about exactly which cryptocurrencies are accepted by Elon Musk’s leading company Tesla, the electric car maker.

    Among frequent cases of scammers and rumor-makers spreading misleading data about Tesla giant and crypto, @cb_doge issued a reminder that Tesla accepts payments in just one cryptocurrency – Dogecoin.

    The DOGE community took in this announcement very positively. One X user tweeted that it is time for Elon Musk “to replenish the store for us with some goodies,” which can be bought with Dogecoin.

    In January 2022, Elon Musk announced that Tesla started accepting DOGE as an experiment. Since then, users have been able to buy Tesla merch in the company’s online store using the original meme cryptocurrency. Among the merchandise being sold for DOGE are the “Giga Texas” belt buckle and a Tesla Cyberwhistle.

    A few months later, SpaceX did likewise and began selling its merchandise for DOGE. In May this year, Dogecoin was officially added as a payment option to Tesla’s website.

    During a recent visit of Berlin Gigafactory, Musk confirmed that at some point Tesla is likely to start selling e-cars for DOGE.

    Several times this year, Musk confirmed that neither X, nor Tesla nor any of the companies run by Musk is going to release a native cryptocurrency. This followed multiple misleading rumors about X planning to roll out an “X coin.”

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
