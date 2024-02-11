Advertisement
This Dogecoin (DOGE) Chart Shows Massive Volume Gap

Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin (DOGE) has exhibited substantial volume gap, signaling potential pivot point for traders
Sun, 11/02/2024 - 13:35
Contents
Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has shown a significant volume gap on the trading charts, according to market analysts.

The digital asset, which started as a joke but has since gained a serious following, displayed a notable discrepancy between trading volumes at different price levels, a phenomenon known as a "volume gap."

This technical observation has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike, as it could indicate potential price movements for the cryptocurrency.

Understanding volume gap

A volume gap, in the context of asset trading, refers to a range on a price chart where the trading volume is noticeably lower compared to other areas.

This can often be seen in a volume profile that is a histogram on the Y-axis of a chart that shows the level of trading activity over a specific price range.

In the chart for Dogecoin, the volume gap is prominently displayed as a wide, low-volume area highlighted on the volume profile.

This shows that there was minimal trading activity within that price range, which can sometimes lead to increased volatility as prices move swiftly through these levels due to the lack of historical trading support or resistance.

Current Dogecoin price performance

As for Dogecoin's current market status, it is trading at $0.08248, with a 24-hour range between $0.08064 and $0.08331.

The market cap currently stands at approximately $11.8 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

The 24-hour trading volume for Dogecoin is reported to be over $311 million, with a circulating supply of over 143 billion DOGE.

#Dogecoin News
