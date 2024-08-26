    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tether boss Paolo Ardoino, Elon Musk and Justin Sun have expressed deep concerns about Telegram founder taken into custody
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 13:21
    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’
    Paolo Ardoino, chief executive officer at Tether stablecoin issuer and chief technology officer at Bitfinex crypto exchange, has published a tweet in which he shared his concerns regarding the recent arrest of Telegram and TON founder Pavel Durov.

    The Russian-born billionaire was taken in custody at a Paris airport in France upon exiting his private jet after arriving from former Soviet territory. He may face up to 20 years of imprisonment for refusing to cooperate with French law-enforcement agencies and implement censorship on Telegram. French authorities claim that his behavior has led to a massive increase in illegal and criminal activity on the messaging app.

    Many cryptocurrency influencers and proponents of free speech have shared their deep concerns about Durov’s arrest.

    Elon Musk and crypto influencers support Durov

    The cryptocurrency community has reacted to Pavel Durov’s arrest, siding with him and urging French leaders to release him. Owner of X social media platform Elon Musk was one of the first influencers to react to that news by publishing a tweet about it. He used the hashtag #FreePavel.

    Paolo Ardoino tweeted that the arrest of Pavel Durov “for enabling free speech communications through Telegram” is “very concerning.”

    Ardoino believes that the whole global society may lose “the battle to defend freedom of speech and communication” if governments continue to suppress social media platforms that do not yield to demands of strict censorship, such as Telegram or X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk.

    Should this outcome take place, Ardoino pointed out, “Dark ages will be our future.”

    Justin Sun offers $1 million donation to help free Durov

    Founder of the Tron blockchain Justin Sun also took to the X app to stand with the arrested Pavel Durov. The cryptocurrency billionaire believes that the whole cryptocurrency space should show their unity and organize “a #FreePavel DAO” to allow Durov to gain freedom by legal means.

    Sun stated that he will donate $1 million to this decentralized autonomous organization if it is indeed created and has enough support from the cryptocurrency community. He also tagged Elon Musk and Mario Nawfal (entrepreneur and angel investor) to join him in this plan.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

