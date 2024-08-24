    Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent crucial update of Elon Musk's AI product has triggered crypto community's approving reaction
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 11:55
    Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In a recent post, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X and xAI, encouraged the X community to try the new iteration of xAI’s chatbot Grok.

    Earlier this week, the Grok-2 model was released. Now, it has reached an important milestone as it has surpassed many of its rivals, including an earlier version of ChatGPT.

    Grok-2 gets high positions on AI leaderboard

    In his tweet, Elon Musk invited the community to try using Grok-2 on the X platform. As he published the tweet, he quoted another X post published by user @ibab. That post boasted that Grok-2 has entered the AI leaderboard and occupied high positions on it — Grok-2 and Grok-mini.

    XAI’s products have surpassed the versions of ChatGPT and Gemini AI released several months earlier. Thus, Grok 2 now occupies the second spot, surpassing the May version of ChatGPT-4o. Grok-mini sits on the fifth position here.

    “Grok-2 excels in Math (#1), and #2 across the boards (Hard Prompts, Coding, Instruction-following),” the X post says.

    Grok 2 was launched recently after it finished training and all the “fine-tuning,” as Musk called it in an interview, was finished. Currently, Grok 3 is being trained in Memphis, U.S., and the tech magnate stated that if all goes well, the new version of the already popular chatbot will be released in December this year.

    Related
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Sat, 08/24/2024 - 07:41
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Crypto community goes wild with joy

    The X community, with many crypto-themed accounts among them, posted numerous praising comments regarding Grok 2 under Musk’s tweet.

    Many of them have already tried Grok 2, it seems, and they shared various images generated by this chatbot. Users left comments such as “Elon, I’m Loving Grok 2.0 Beta” or “Grok2 is awesome.”

    X user and content creator @NickyThomas likened Grok 2 to the computer mentioned in the “Hitchhiker’s guide to the Galaxy” classic sci-fi novel by Douglas Adams: “Just tried out Grok 2 on X, and I must say, it's like having a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy in my pocket, but with a dash of JARVIS's wit.”

    #Elon Musk #Grok
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 12:03
    Bitcoin's Reign at Risk? CEO Foresees Ethereum Flip
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 11:40
    DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Rest of Meme Coins in Key Metric: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin's Reign at Risk? CEO Foresees Ethereum Flip
    Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited
    DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Rest of Meme Coins in Key Metric: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD