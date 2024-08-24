Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited

Advertisement

In a recent post, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X and xAI, encouraged the X community to try the new iteration of xAI’s chatbot Grok.

Earlier this week, the Grok-2 model was released. Now, it has reached an important milestone as it has surpassed many of its rivals, including an earlier version of ChatGPT.

Grok-2 gets high positions on AI leaderboard

In his tweet, Elon Musk invited the community to try using Grok-2 on the X platform. As he published the tweet, he quoted another X post published by user @ibab. That post boasted that Grok-2 has entered the AI leaderboard and occupied high positions on it — Grok-2 and Grok-mini.

XAI’s products have surpassed the versions of ChatGPT and Gemini AI released several months earlier. Thus, Grok 2 now occupies the second spot, surpassing the May version of ChatGPT-4o. Grok-mini sits on the fifth position here.

“Grok-2 excels in Math (#1), and #2 across the boards (Hard Prompts, Coding, Instruction-following),” the X post says.

Grok 2 ties for the second spot on LMSys. Try it out right here on 𝕏! https://t.co/4if0zELwEZ — ibab (@ibab) August 23, 2024

Grok 2 was launched recently after it finished training and all the “fine-tuning,” as Musk called it in an interview, was finished. Currently, Grok 3 is being trained in Memphis, U.S., and the tech magnate stated that if all goes well, the new version of the already popular chatbot will be released in December this year.

Crypto community goes wild with joy

The X community, with many crypto-themed accounts among them, posted numerous praising comments regarding Grok 2 under Musk’s tweet.

Many of them have already tried Grok 2, it seems, and they shared various images generated by this chatbot. Users left comments such as “Elon, I’m Loving Grok 2.0 Beta” or “Grok2 is awesome.”

Elon, I’m Loving Grok 2.0 Beta.

Thank you! ☺️ 🫡❤️‍🔥 — @Marcia M 𝕏 (@MbsrlM) August 23, 2024

X user and content creator @NickyThomas likened Grok 2 to the computer mentioned in the “Hitchhiker’s guide to the Galaxy” classic sci-fi novel by Douglas Adams: “Just tried out Grok 2 on X, and I must say, it's like having a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy in my pocket, but with a dash of JARVIS's wit.”