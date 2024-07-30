    USDT Creator Gives Unexpected Bitcoin Definition

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Discover why Bitcoin is being hailed as ultimate untamable force in finance, according to creator of USDT
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 12:02
    Paolo Ardoino, CEO of USDT issuer Tether and CTO of BitFinex, made a surprise statement on X today, sharing a number of interesting thoughts on Bitcoin (BTC).

    Among other things, Ardoino described Bitcoin as an option against human finance. No one can change it and no one can tame it, says the prominent cryptocurrency figure. Bitcoin will always be available when needed, Ardoino continues, positioning the cryptocurrency as a financial resource that will remain unchanged in the developing world despite volatility.

    The comments from the head of the largest stablecoin reflect the common belief among cryptocurrency fans and investors that Bitcoin is a safe store of funds and a hedge against the overly volatile intrinsic value of traditional currencies. He is convinced that crypto is here to stay, regardless of the economy or market fluctuations.

    People's money

    Ardoino is not alone in his opinion. Moreover, it is in line with the opinion of many in the crypto community that Bitcoin's main strength is its decentralised nature. Unlike fiat currencies, which are subject to government and institutional control, Bitcoin operates independently.

    The words of Ardoino, in particular, align with statements made by Robert Kiyosaki, Elon Musk, Ripple CTO David Schwartz, Peter Brandt, Michael Saylor and many more. All of these people, experts in their own field, made the choice that BTC is the "people's money."

