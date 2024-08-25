'TON Remains Fully Operational': Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following the recent arrest of Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, by French authorities, the TON community has reaffirmed its strength and dedication to its core values.

Reports state that Telegram's lack of moderation allowed criminal activity to go unchecked on the platform, which is the main focus of the investigation into Durov's detention at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris. The TON community is still functional in spite of this setback.

As it continues to support decentralization and freedom of speech, the community has made it clear that it is fully operational. Durov's vision has always been based on these ideas, and the TON community is fully behind his efforts to advance an open and decentralized internet.

Although many Telegram and TON users are understandably concerned about the arrest, the community has moved swiftly to reassure everyone that the network's operations are unaffected. Long linked to Durov's decentralized vision, the blockchain project TON is still operating as planned, allowing its developers and users to continue their work uninterrupted.

But the news has caused volatility in the market's reaction. Following the news of Durov's arrest, TON, which had been trading fairly steadily, saw a significant decline in value. The market's immediate response to the uncertainty surrounding Durov's situation was reflected in the cryptocurrency's 20% decline with prices falling from $6.8 to roughly $5.36.

The TON community is still resolute despite the price decline. The network is still operating without a hitch, and those who back it are uniting behind the values that have steered the initiative from the start.