    Tesla's Cybertruck Surprisingly Appears in Solana (SOL) Commercial

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Unique futuristic vehicle driven by respectable USDC holder who pays his debts
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 15:01
    Tesla's Cybertruck Surprisingly Appears in Solana (SOL) Commercial
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Prominent crypto influencer SolJakey is starring in the latest "Solana is for everyone" commercial. The promo is accompanied by iconic 2009 Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling" superhit and showcases some of the latest milestones accomplished by the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. 

    Tesla's Cybertruck semi-ironically portrayed in Solana's commercial

    Today, July 12, 2024, the team of high-performance blockchain Solana (SOL) shared its newest promo video. Dubbed "Solana is for everyone," it emphasizes the holistic and one-size-fits-all approach of the cryptocurrency. SolJakey, a crypto KOL and representative of Solana's flagship DEX Jupiter plays the main character.

    In the video, an upper-middle-class American driving Tesla's Cybertruck hits SolJakey, who is portrayed as a stereotypical partygoer, on his bicycle. As the former is wearing Solana merch, the attacker asks whether he can compensate SolJakey for the damaged bicycle and a VR-set via Solana's wallet. 

    As the compensation arrives in seconds thanks to QR-code sharing, the culprit of the accident gives his victim a ride. The video mocks the obsession with high-tech devices (SolJakey is riding a bicycle with his VR-set that allows him to trade and read Solana [SOL] news on the road) and contains some references to what is happening in Solana (SOL) in Q3, 2024.

    For instance, both characters are excited about Solana Blinks ("blockchain links"), novel blockchain objects that can initiate Solana Actions, specification-compliant APIs for transactions on Solana (SOL).

    Solana's TVL surges despite price stagnating

    Right now, Solana (SOL) is holding Blink Build Days, a series of offline meetups designed to introduce the opportunities of the new concept to developers and users.

    As covered by U.Today previously, in Q2, 2024, Solana (SOL) welcomed a number of major upgrades. With its ZK Compression, the community expects overall performance to surge by 10,000x.

    Solana (SOL) Welcomes Most Crucial Upgrade in Years
    Meanwhile, in less than seven days, Solana's USD-denominated TVL surged by over 10%, from $4.02 to $4.45 billion.

    Solana (SOL) price is struggling to recover to $140, being down 2.39% in the last 24 hours.

    #Solana #Tesla News #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

