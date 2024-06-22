Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Welcomes Most Crucial Upgrade in Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    With brand-new ZK Compression mechanism, Solana's (SOL) scaling on L1 is up to 10,000x performance rush
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 11:50
    Solana (SOL) Welcomes Most Crucial Upgrade in Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    High-performance L1 blockchain Solana (SOL) activates ZK Compression technology in mainnet. This development is expected to change the way Solana's (SOL) dApps scale and reduce computational prices dramatically, a seasoned developer says.

    Solana (SOL) implements ZK Compression mechanism

    Solana (SOL) blockchain adopts ZK Compression, a crucial upgrade for its scaling and peformance metrics. Mert Mumtaz, cofounder and CEO of Helius, a Solana infrastructure application, expects the advancement to bring "10,000x scale improvements" to Solana's L1 design.

    In terms of cost-efficiency, ZK Compression results in over 5,200x cheaper transactions, as revealed in calculations by Mumtaz.

    Technically, the upgrade compresses the size of Solana's blockchain state. As state is the most resource-expensive element of the Solana (SOL) blockchain, the activation of the compression mechanism brings radical reduction to hardware costs and overall blockchain performance.

    HOT Stories
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Crucial SHIB Warning Made by Team for Shiba Inu Community
    Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Still Hit $0.00002: Here's How, Ethereum (ETH) to Start Gaining Some Strength
    Ripple CEO Hails “Big Win” in California

    Earlier, Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko introduced the upgrade as "the most egalitarian thing he had ever seen." In his view, ZK Compression is expected to "reshape the fabric of society."

    Also, new releases include compressed account indexing via photon, an open-source indexer that can be run locally.

    Pantera Capital names Solana (SOL) the "Mac OS of blockchains"

    Despite being a radical reconsideration of Solana's (SOL) design, post-ZK Compression, APIs will be nearly identical to existing ones, Mumtaz concluded.

    Earlier this week, Pantera Capital, a havyweight VC in the blockchain segment, released an uber-bullish report on Solana (SOL). Analysts compared Solana's (SOL) accomplishments with those of Apple:

    Solana has gained significant share over the past year.  The shift is reminiscent of Microsoft’s dominance of the early desktop computer market, until Apple broke through with its vertically integrated approach.  Solana is now a major contender for the future of blockchain development. Solana’s monolithic architecture has a product roadmap focused on optimizing every component of its own blockchain, similar to Apple’s approach with its vertically integrated hardware and software stack in macOS.

    Thanks to the combination of seamless UX, fast innovation and enhanced security, Solana (SOL) is going to become the "Mac OS" of the Web3 sphere, Pantera Capital says in its latest Newsflash, Crypto Owners Vote letter.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Advertisement
    related image Avalanche (AVAX) Drops 8%, Real Reason Uncovered
    Jun 22, 2024 - 11:44
    Avalanche (AVAX) Drops 8%, Real Reason Uncovered
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Jun 22, 2024 - 11:44
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Jun 22, 2024 - 11:44
    Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Welcomes Most Crucial Upgrade in Years
    Avalanche (AVAX) Drops 8%, Real Reason Uncovered
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD