SubQuery Integrates Juno to Join Cosmos Ecosystem

New-gen data indexing platform SubQuery expands its stack of supported blockchains; yet another Layer 1 network can leverage its scaling opportunities for transactions processing.

SubQuery integrates its first Cosmos-based blockchain, Juno

According to the official announcement shared by the SubQuery team, it has integrated Juno, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain based on the CosmWasm framework.

Starting from June 2022, developers working on SubQuery and other CosmWasm blockchains can leverage open-source SDK, tools, documentation, developer support and other benefits of the SubQuery ecosystem.

Also, SubQuery instruments will be used to query transactional data on Juno to boost its bandwidth and resource efficiency. With that integration, SubQuery's management service now processes over 400 million transactions daily.

Sam Zou, founder and CEO of SubQuery, is excited by the opportunities this integration unlocks for the Cosmos ecosystem and the Web3 space as a whole:

SubQuery is a fundamental piece of web3 infrastructure and we are delighted to support the explosive growth occurring in Cosmos and its native layers. We can’t wait to see how teams in the Juno ecosystem leverage SubQuery’s leading-edge indexing technology to build fast and feature-rich dApps.

Once the integration goes live, Juno-centric developers become eligible for SubQuery's Grants Programme.

More blockchains to join SubQuery ecosystem in 2022

Jake Hartnell, core contributor of Juno and founder of another Cosmos-based blockchain, Stargaze, stresses that SubQuery integration will significantly advance the performance of its platform:

We were elated to learn that SubQuery were expanding their invaluable data indexing services over to Juno. Our shared mission is to provide new teams with an environment to scale without hindrance and we know that SubQuery saves developers time and effort, allowing them to accelerate even faster.

Polkadot-based data indexing platform SubQuery is utilized by various blockchain platforms to advance transactional performance and the developer experience.

As covered by U.Today previously, SubQuery integrated Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT) and a number of other blockchains by Q2, 2022.

As per the estimations of its team, six more blockchains might join SubQuery's networks stack by the end of this year.