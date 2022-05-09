SubQuery Becomes First-Ever Data Indexing Protocol for Terra (LUNA)

Mon, 05/09/2022 - 11:37
Vladislav Sopov
SubQuery data indexing solution announces novel addition to its stack of supported blockchains
SubQuery Becomes First-Ever Data Indexing Protocol for Terra (LUNA)
With SubQuery's stack of data streaming modules, Terra's (LUNA) dApps will be opened to more straightforward information processing options.

SubQuery solution integrates Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX)

According to the official statement shared by the team of SubQuery data indexing solution for Layer 1 blockchains, it adds the second largest smart contacts platorm in DeFi—Terra—to its stack of solutions.

As such, SubQuery becomes the first-ever data indexing solution to go live on Terra (LUNA). SubQuery is designed to streamline data processes on Terra (LUNA) and advance its developer experience.

The integration of SubQuery eliminates the need for custom data processing servers and other types of third-party data solutions for smart contracts platforms. Earlier, SubQuery integrated Avalanche (AVAX), another mainstream smart contracts platform.

Sam Zou, CEO and founder of SubQuery, is excited by latest addition to its ecosystem of supported blockchains:

SubQuery is a fundamental piece of web3 infrastructure and we are delighted to support the explosive growth occurring in Terra. We can’t wait to see how teams in the Terra ecosystem leverage SubQuery’s leading-edge indexing technology to build fast and feature-rich dApps.

SubQuery's Grants Program starts onboarding Terra (LUNA) developers

This integration unlocks amazing novel oppotunities for Terra (LUNA) developers as it makes them eligible for SubQuery's Grants Program. This initiative includes multi-directional support in terms of marketing and technical progress.

Terra's addition by SubQuery becomes possible thanks to the support of the winner of one of Gitcoin GR12 Hackathon's competition tracks.

SubQuery is one of the most technically advanced products of the Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) ecosystems. Its own platform with native token is set to go live in the second quarter of 2022.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

