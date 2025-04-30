Binance CEO Issues Major Warning on AI 'Face Attacks'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance CEO Richard Teng has published an important statement to address the increase in AI "face attacks." According to the CEO, hackers are cloning faces from public photos to steal crypto.

Rising AI face attacks threat

The so-called AI face attack is an emerging threat to crypto users. Criminals leverage AI to mimic users’ faces, attempting to trick Binance’s facial recognition system and gain unauthorized access to victims’ accounts.

AI "face attacks" are on the rise — hackers are cloning faces from public photos to steal crypto!



We're strengthening protections, but you should also:

1️⃣ Secure your devices

2️⃣ Limit sharing of your facial data



More information 👇https://t.co/5Il1EsTl0G — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) April 30, 2025

This threat persists across devices beyond mobile, fueled by publicly available images and stolen hardware.

Scammers pull vast amounts of data from social media selfies, leaked IDs and even casual videos of their victims. The risk skyrockets if they pair the photos or videos with a stolen device with the Binance app installed.

They can remotely exploit PCs with saved Binance credentials, especially if paired with malware that logs your activity. This multi-angle approach makes face attacks a global concern for crypto users.

AI face attacks are one of the most overlooked risks in crypto right now. They are happening now and target public profiles and KYC systems.

Binance puts safety measures in place

Recognizing the new AI face attack threat, the Binance Security team said users' security remains their priority. The team has begun analyzing attack patterns and blacklisting suspicious accounts linked to AI scams.

They have also performed system upgrades to improve facial verification to spot AI-generated fakes, staying ahead of scammer technology. Additionally, the team highlighted that it has commenced user education through blogs, alerts and app notifications, ensuring everyone stays informed.

Users are advised to limit the sharing of their facial data and ensure their devices are well secured. They can enable 2FA and use a strong password to secure their phones or laptops for strong protection.

Richard Teng’s recent disclosure highlights the need for users to remain vigilant against the rising threats in the crypto space. Last week, the CEO warned community members about a new SMS spoofing scam.

Despite the heightened threat against Binance users, the exchange is moving on with its expansion plans. Teng recently revealed plans to onboard another billion users eager to embrace cryptocurrencies.