Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 8:13
    Strategy’s chairman makes big bet on newly appointed SEC chairman
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a steady Bitcoin permabull and founder of the BTC-powered company Strategy, has shared his take on the newly appointed chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), Paul Atkins.

    Related
    Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’
    Tue, 04/22/2025 - 09:29
    Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    New SEC chairman "will be good to Bitcoin," Saylor believes

    In his tweet, Saylor shared a video excerpt showing president Donald Trump and Atkins, giving a speech as he swore in during a White House ceremony officiated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. A top priority of his chairmanship with the SEC, Atkins said, would be the establishing of a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets through a “rational, coherent and principle approach.”

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’
    Japan’s SoftBank Making Huge Bitcoin Bet
    XRP: Another Battle Incoming, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Stop Is $94,000, Solana (SOL) Short-Term Rally Confirmed
    Top 5 Facts About New SEC Boss

    As Saylor shared that video with millions of his followers on the X platform, he added a caption, saying: “SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will be good for Bitcoin.”

    Advertisement

    Atkins is known to be a big crypto supporter. As reported by U.Today, in 2017, Atkins was elected a co-chair of the Token Alliance — a famous group that lobbied cryptocurrencies. He was also among advisors of the currently defunct crypto exchange FTX, which filed in bankruptcy in November 2022.

    Related
    Top 5 Facts About New SEC Boss
    Tue, 04/22/2025 - 20:34
    Top 5 Facts About New SEC Boss
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Strategy grabs another half-billion USD Bitcoin chunk

    Earlier this week, Michael Saylor announced that his brainchild Strategy added more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. This time, the company acquired 6,556 BTC for approximately $555.0 million, buying one Bitcoin for roughly $84,785.

    As of April 20 this year, the company holds a total of 538,200 BTC worth $50,516,479,962. On April 20, a day before the BTC purchase announcement was made, Saylor published a tweet with a chart showing orange dots indicating Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation. “Insufficient Orange,” the Bitcoin bull tweeted, hinting at the upcoming BTC purchase.

    In the same tweet where Saylor mentioned the new Bitcoin buy, he also shared that Strategy has reached a Bitcoin yield of 12.1% year-to-date this year.

    It has also turned out that a lot of companies are holding Bitcoin indirectly, using Strategy as a BTC ETF. According to Saylor’s tweet issued April 20, as of the first quarter this year, more than 13,000 financial institutions and 814,000 retail accounts hold MSTR directly. The tweet also reveals that “an estimated 55 million beneficiaries have indirect exposure through ETFs, mutual funds, pensions and insurance portfolios.”

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 8:10
    XRP: Death Cross Cancelled, Price Surges to $2.2
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 5:54
    Japan’s SoftBank Making Huge Bitcoin Bet
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’
    XRP: Death Cross Cancelled, Price Surges to $2.2
    Japan’s SoftBank Making Huge Bitcoin Bet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD